Several people arrested following large fight at North Shore bar

PITTSBURGH - Investigators are still sorting through the details surrounding a large fight at McFadden's bar on the North Shore.
According to police, several people were arrested following the Pittsburgh Steelers game at Heinz Field.
We're working to find out more from officers, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
It's not clear if anyone was hurt.
