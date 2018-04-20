PITTSBURGH - A man was arrested after he held several people hostage Thursday night inside a home in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood, police said.
Police were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. to the Glenwood Avenue home, where officers found the man unarmed with three women, authorities said. Two men were able to escape from the home.
Negotiations with police led to the man’s surrender, officials said. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
One of the women suffered an injury during an altercation before police arrived, authorities said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Charges are pending against the man, who will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail upon his release from the hospital.
