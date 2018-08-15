  • Several people injured in reported shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    Police responded to the scene of reported shooting Wednesday in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood.

    EMS units also responded to the scene, according to Allegheny County emergency dispatchers.

    Several people with injuries were transported from the scene, which was called in at 3:23 p.m., dispatchers said.

