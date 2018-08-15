Several people injured in reported shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Police responded to the scene of reported shooting Wednesday in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood.
EMS units also responded to the scene, according to Allegheny County emergency dispatchers.
Several people with injuries were transported from the scene, which was called in at 3:23 p.m., dispatchers said.
