  • Several residents displaced after North Versailles apartment fire

    Tenants who live in a North Versailles' apartment building are not allowed back inside after a fire broke out Wednesday evening.

    The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Hyer Avenue.

    The fire started in a kitchen, but no one was home at the time, firefighters said.

    All utilities have been shut off. No injuries were reported.

    The Red Cross will be assisting.

     
     

