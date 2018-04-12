Several residents displaced after North Versailles apartment fire

Tenants who live in a North Versailles' apartment building are not allowed back inside after a fire broke out Wednesday evening.
We're working to learn how the fire started, for 11 at 11.
Apartment fire in North Versailles. No one was hurt. Tenants can’t go back inside because of smoke damage. pic.twitter.com/JOBhCAUyKr— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) April 11, 2018
The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Hyer Avenue.
The fire started in a kitchen, but no one was home at the time, firefighters said.
All utilities have been shut off. No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross will be assisting.
