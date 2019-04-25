  • Several rounds of rain moving through starting Thursday morning

    PITTSBURGH - Several rounds of wet weather will impact your plans Thursday and Friday.

    Showers will overspread the area during the morning hours, creating wet roads for much of the area. The day won't be a complete washout as we'll have many dry hours.

    Isolated thunderstorms could bring some heavier downpours late day, especially from Pittsburgh south. So, leave a little extra time for the evening commute.

    Another round of rain will start the day Friday, then gradually come to an end through the day.

