Several school districts taking big steps to make buildings safer

PITTSBURGH - School safety has been a big topic around our area for the last several months.
From metal detectors to school police forces, many districts are taking big steps when it comes to security.
Related Headlines
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- New coaster Steel Curtain, Steelers Experience coming to Kennywood in 2019
- Child endangerment charges dropped against local YouTube stars, officials say
- Woman hits 16-year-old sister with car, later assaults officers
- VIDEO: Teenager charged with allegedly threatening to 'shoot up' school
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}