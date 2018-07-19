  • Several school districts taking big steps to make buildings safer

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - School safety has been a big topic around our area for the last several months.

    From metal detectors to school police forces, many districts are taking big steps when it comes to security.

    Related Headlines

    WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories