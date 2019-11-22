LIGONIER, Pa. - A dangerous drug was sold and taken at Ligonier Valley High School.
Several students at the school are now facing charges after police said they used Oxycodone – one of whom had to go to the hospital.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko has details on how district officials are responding to the incident – on 11 News at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- Navy veteran found dead in his apartment died 3 years prior, medical examiner says
- Sex offender removed from hospital during birth of his child
- Mom furious about tattoo daughter got during class at local high school
- VIDEO: What you need to know if you're heading to Light Up Night
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}