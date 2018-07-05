  • Severe storm knocks down trees, floods roads in Allegheny County

    A slow-moving storm hanging over the Pittsburgh area is dropping torrential rain in some communities Wednesday night.

    Allegheny County is reporting a fallen tree is blocking the right lane of northbound Route 28 at the Sharpsburg exit, and trees are also blocking roads in Pittsburgh, O'Hara, Plum and Penn Hills, where a tree landed on a car.

    A vehicle was reported stuck in rising waters on Allegheny River Boulevard in Penn Hills, as well.

    Power outages are being reported from Burgettstown to Oakmont, including Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.

    A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Oakmont, Fox Chapel and Sharpsburg until 10:45 p.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning had been issued for Pittsburgh, Wilkinsburg and Munhall until 8:30 p.m.

     

