Severe storm knocks down trees, floods roads in Allegheny County

A slow-moving storm hanging over the Pittsburgh area is dropping torrential rain in some communities Wednesday night.
Allegheny County is reporting a fallen tree is blocking the right lane of northbound Route 28 at the Sharpsburg exit, and trees are also blocking roads in Pittsburgh, O'Hara, Plum and Penn Hills, where a tree landed on a car.
#lightning strikes in #Pittsburgh prior to tonight's fireworks display.
A vehicle was reported stuck in rising waters on Allegheny River Boulevard in Penn Hills, as well.
Power outages are being reported from Burgettstown to Oakmont, including Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Oakmont, Fox Chapel and Sharpsburg until 10:45 p.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning had been issued for Pittsburgh, Wilkinsburg and Munhall until 8:30 p.m.
