    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 5:27 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for Westmoreland and Fayette counties until 5:45 p.m.

    UPDATE 5:05 p.m. - A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties until 8 p.m.

    UPDATE 4:49 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 5:45 p.m.

    UPDATE 4:37 p.m. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts Allegheny, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 5:15 p.m.

    There is another Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties until 5 p.m.

    UPDATE 4:11 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties until 5 p.m.

    UPDATE 4:05 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties until 4:30 p.m.

    UPDATE 3:35 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for parts of Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties until 4 p.m.

    UPDATE 3:11 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties until 3:45 p.m.

    A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area until 10 p.m.

    Warm and humid conditions continue this weekend.

    The threat for thunderstorms is likely again Saturday with possible downpours and gusty winds within thunderstorms.

    The main concern is downpours leading to localized flooding. 

