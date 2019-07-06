PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 4:11 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties until 5 p.m.
Severe Weather Team 11 will have a LIVE updated forecast on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
UPDATE 4:05 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties until 4:30 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:30 PM -Storm moving east at 40 mph. If you are in this area move indoors. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/LJV3w35RIa— Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) July 6, 2019
UPDATE 3:35 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for parts of Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties until 4 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning if you are in this area move indoors. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/6wigfDaKgn— Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) July 6, 2019
UPDATE 3:11 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties until 3:45 p.m.
A line of strong thunderstorms is moving southeast at 20 mph through Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties small hail possible within these storms. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/9MD80g1T78— Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) July 6, 2019
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area until 10 p.m.
Warm and humid conditions continue this weekend.
WEATHER ALERThttps://t.co/lSp0ak76Zu | https://t.co/0eoOIwonGn | https://t.co/JfLIUzdoHw | https://t.co/EX61VLA8J5 pic.twitter.com/WTjpVYTiPN— WPXI Severe Weather (@WPXIWeather) July 6, 2019
The threat for thunderstorms is likely again Saturday with possible downpours and gusty winds within thunderstorms.
The main concern is downpours leading to localized flooding.
