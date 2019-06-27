  • Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of the area

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 5:35 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Armstrong and Indiana counties until 6 p.m.

    Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper is tracking the storms, NOW on Channel 11 News.

    UPDATE 5:00 p.m.- The Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been allowed to expire, but there are still strong storms in the area and more warnings could be issued.

    Kennywood just announced that it will be closing early, at 5:15 p.m., because of the weather.

    UPDATE 4:38 p.m.- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issused for parts of Washington and Beaver counties until 5 p.m.

    UPDATE 4:17 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny County until 5 p.m.

    The summer heat rolls on today with highs in the upper 80s. It will be very humid out too, so plan on heat index values close to 90 degrees. 

    There will be a chance for showers and storms this afternoon. Any storm will be capable of heavy downpours, hail and gusty winds. 

    We will hit rinse and repeat for Friday. It will be another hot and humid day with a chance for an afternoon shower or storm. 

