PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 5:35 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Armstrong and Indiana counties until 6 p.m.

ARMSTRONG, INDIANA SEVERE T-STORM WARNING-Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain. LIVE Storm Tracker 11 Doppler radar tracking NOW Channel 11 News pic.twitter.com/RimpvrkZbJ — Stephen Cropper (@WPXICropper) June 27, 2019

UPDATE 5:00 p.m.- The Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been allowed to expire, but there are still strong storms in the area and more warnings could be issued.

Kennywood just announced that it will be closing early, at 5:15 p.m., because of the weather.

Kennywood will be closing at 5:15 p.m. tonight due to the severe thunderstorm that has rolled in. Guests can pick up rain checks by showing their ticket stubs/receipts/proof of entry on their way out. Please travel safe this evening! — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) June 27, 2019

UPDATE 4:38 p.m.- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issused for parts of Washington and Beaver counties until 5 p.m.

4:38 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for Beaver, Allegheny, Washington Co. 60 mph winds are possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/VYr9wGCVrJ — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) June 27, 2019

UPDATE 4:17 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny County until 5 p.m.

The summer heat rolls on today with highs in the upper 80s. It will be very humid out too, so plan on heat index values close to 90 degrees.

There will be a chance for showers and storms this afternoon. Any storm will be capable of heavy downpours, hail and gusty winds.

We will hit rinse and repeat for Friday. It will be another hot and humid day with a chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

