Parts of Western Pennsylvania are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:15 p.m.
The warning covers northeastern Beaver County, southeastern Lawrence County and Butler County, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds can gust to 60 mph, and damage is likely to trees and power lines.
