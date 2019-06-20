PITTSBURGH - A flash flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for much of the area as we deal with one more day of rain. A flood warning is in effect until 11:30 p.m. for west central Butler County.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the day.
A few of the storms during the afternoon and evening could get strong.
High wind gusts will be the main threats in storms. Lows will drop to near 60 degrees as winds increase overnight. Winds could gust to 35 mph at times overnight.
Friday will bring a decrease in cloud cover but a few sprinkles are possible throughout the morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s with breezy conditions.
The weekend is looking good with a bit warmer conditions expected by Sunday.
