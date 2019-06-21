PITTSBURGH - A flood warning is in effect until 11:30 p.m. for west central Butler County.
Our stretch of wet weather days is finally coming to an end!
The slow moving system that's brought rain to the area will be moving out, with cooler-less humid air moving in.
A few leftover showers early Friday will leave roads wet, but you won't need an umbrella as the day rolls on.
As humidity levels drop, clouds will break and you'll see more sunshine through the afternoon.
It will be very pleasant Friday night-so, fire up the grill and enjoy dinner with family and friends.
The weekend will start dry too-so make plans to enjoy the outdoors.
