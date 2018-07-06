  • Sewage seeping into basements, neighbors blame PWSA

    LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. - People in Lawrenceville are calling it a health hazard with an unbearable smell: basements that have flooded with sewage.

    Those neighbors are demanding answers from the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.

    Main Street will be closed through Sunday between Davison Street and Government Way.

    Crews are working to replace a broken sewer pipe, but neighbors want to know what comes next.

