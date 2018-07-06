Sewage seeping into basements, neighbors blame PWSA

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. - People in Lawrenceville are calling it a health hazard with an unbearable smell: basements that have flooded with sewage.
Those neighbors are demanding answers from the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.
Main Street will be closed through Sunday between Davison Street and Government Way.
Crews are working to replace a broken sewer pipe, but neighbors want to know what comes next.
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- 'Hero or zero?': Thailand abuzz over coach who led boys into cave - then kept them alive
- 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (7/6-7/8)
- Starbucks employee fired for mocking customer's stutter at Philadelphia store
- VIDEO: Police: Mother shoots man trying to steal SUV with toddlers inside
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}