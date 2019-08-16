  • Family still reeling from armed home invasion

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A local family is reeling from an armed home invasion. 

    Police said they are still searching for two men who held the parents at gunpoint while they ordered them to the basement of their home on McReady Way in Sewickley.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    But investigators said the suspects had the wrong house!

    Channel 11's Renee Wallace spoke with one of the victims of this terrifying crime about what happened and how police are tracking down who did it only on Channel 11 News at 6.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories