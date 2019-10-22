SEWICKLEY, Pa. - There's been a lot of buzz around new parking changes coming to Sewickley.
It comes as business owners and neighbors have expressed concerns over parking problems.
Starting in 2020, the city is making changes to address concerns residents and business owners share about finding or paying for parking, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
Watch below to find out what those changes are:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}