Sewickley man detained after loaded gun found at airport checkpoint

PITTSBURGH - An Allegheny County man was stopped from boarding a plane at Pittsburgh International Airport Saturday with a loaded handgun, authorities said.
Transportation Security Administration officers stopped the Sewickley man at a checkpoint and found a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in his carry-on bag.
Allegheny County police were called to confiscate the gun and detain the man for questioning.
This is the 30th handgun found at one of the airport’s checkpoints so far this year.
Even if you have a concealed carry permit, you cannot bring a gun through a TSA checkpoint.
Offenders can face a hefty fine.
