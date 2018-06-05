  • Sex assault on North Shore this weekend under investigation

    PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a sexual assault that allegedly happened over the weekend on the North Shore.

    It's unclear if either the suspect or the victim had come from the Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field.

    Tonight on 11 at 11, we're getting reaction from women who frequent that area. 

