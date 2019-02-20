PITTSBURGH - A sex offender from South Dakota has been arrested at a homeless camp in Pittsburgh, officials said.
Gregory Davis was arrested at the camp off Arlington Avenue, Channel 11 Rick Earle reported. He was taken into custody by the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Task Force.
Further information was not immediately available.
