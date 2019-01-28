  • Sex offender's app use alerts investigators to child pornography on his cell phone, police say

    A sex offender is accused of having child pornography on his cell phone.

    According to Pennsylvania State Police, he logged onto the Meet Me app and started talking with someone, asking for inappropriate photos of children. It was the app that flagged police. 

    Charles Coy, 27, is behind bars and a judge ordered when he gets out that he have no contact with minors and has to be supervised if he’s ever on a computer.

