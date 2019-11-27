The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh said it has have determined that sexual abuse accusations against four priests are credible based on evidence brought forward to them.
The priests are Richard Lelonis (who died Oct. 20. 2019), John Bauer, Bernard Costello and Joseph Reschick.
The accusations range from the 1960s to the 1980s.
Bishop David Zubik has agreed not to let the priests return to ministry.
The cases will now be forwarded to the Vatican for review. The priests will stay on administrative leave while that happens.
