    HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Police are searching for a man they believe sexually assaulted a 10-year-old at a Pittsburgh-area hotel earlier this year.

    The boy was attending church ervices at the Courtyard Marriott in the Waterfront in January when he went to the bathroom. Police say that's when Khalil Caldwell, an adult member of the church, also went into the bathroom and touched him inapropriatly. 

