PITTSBURGH - President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address at the Shale Insight 2019 conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Wednesday.
The conference is branded as the premiere location to network with industry leaders, elected officials and others who "play a critical role" in making the laws and technology to develop shale gas around the world.
There will be technical and public affairs sessions, networking events, sponsors, exhibitors and a number of speakers in addition to President Trump.
Local university officials, including from Penn State and WVU, are also playing a part in the event showcasing their research and studies related to the shale industry.
