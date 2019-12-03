  • Shaler Area School District approves therapy dog for students

    SHALER, Pa. - It’s a first of its kind in southwestern Pennsylvania: Therapy dogs are coming to the Shaler Area School District to help students.

    The school board approved the motion to allow the dog to be in the high school, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.

    The 4-year-old Labradoodle named Pepper will help increase academic success by reducing students’ stress and improving self-esteem.

    The high school’s social worker, along with the therapy dog, will be available to students three days a week.

