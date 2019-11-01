SHALER, Pa. - A viewer sent Channel 11 a video they recorded of a school bus plowing through floodwaters on Seavey Road in Shaler Thursday after heavy rains and strong winds pounded the region.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to ABC Transit, Inc. VP of Operations, Todd O'Shell, that driver has been fired:
"We are aware of the incident below. The safety and security of all students transported by ABC Transit Inc. is our top priority. Company policy does not permit school vehicles to drive through water over roadways at any time. After investigation and review of yesterday’s incident on Seavey Road that violated this company policy, the school bus driver no longer works for ABC Transit Inc."
In the video, the floodwaters reach past the bottom of the bus and nearly over the hood. It's not clear at this time if there were any students or children on board.
On Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m., Aaron Martin will have more details of this developing situation.
TRENDING NOW:
- Thousands without power, trees and wires down after heavy rain, strong winds hit region
- 1 dead, 2 hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Beaver County
- Is how we wash our hands and use sanitizer ineffective against fighting the flu?
- VIDEO: Overturned car pulled from Pine Creek in Shaler after crash
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}