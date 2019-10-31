SHALER - Route 8 in Shaler is partially shut down after a car rolled into a creek.
The crash happened between Elfinwild Road and Burchfield Road.
Video from Chopper 11 shows the car on its roof in Pine Creek, with only the undercarriage visible above the water.
Rescue workers were in the water surrounding the car for about 20 minutes, and it now appears as if they are working to remove it from the water.
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest details as they become available.
