  • SHALER CAR INTO BUILDING: Crews cleaning up wreckage caused by car crashing into Shaler restaurant

    Updated:

    SHALER, Pa. - Crews are continuing to clear the damage caused when a car slammed into a Shaler restaurant.

    It happened over the weekend at Barrel Junction along Route 8.

    Watch the full report from Channel 11's Renee Wallace above to find out what we learned about the driver of the car:

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories