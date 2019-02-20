SHALER, Pa. - Route 8 in Shaler is closed following a crash that occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The crash happened between East Pennview Street and Spencer Lane.
Download thw WPXI News App for breaking traffic alerts
It's unclear what caused the crash, but Chopper 11 was over the scene and there was a traffic light laying on the ground.
No injuries were reported, but Shaler Township officials said it would likely be several hours before the road reopens.
TRENDING NOW:
- Snow, wintry mix moving in for Wednesday morning
- Here is a list of the national emergencies declared by the last seven presidents
- PennDOT announces vehicle restrictions for Wednesday storm
- VIDEO: 15-year-old shooting suspect charged with attempted homicide
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}