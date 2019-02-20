  • Route 8 closed in Shaler following crash

    SHALER, Pa. - Route 8 in Shaler is closed following a crash that occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

    The crash happened between East Pennview Street and Spencer Lane.

    Download thw WPXI News App for breaking traffic alerts

    It's unclear what caused the crash, but Chopper 11 was over the scene and there was a traffic light laying on the ground.

    No injuries were reported, but Shaler Township officials said it would likely be several hours before the road reopens.

