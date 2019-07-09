SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Flames caused heavy damage to the back of a home in Shaler Township Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported shortly before 6 a.m. at the home on Bluestone Drive.
Officials said the family that lives in the home made it out safely, and firefighters rescued a dog. Another dog ran away, and the family is looking for it.
PLEASE SHARE! The family whose house in Shaler Twp went up in flames this morning -- is looking for their dog that ran out of the house during the fire. He is a lab mix, 1 1/2 years old named Bear, last seen running towards Rt 8.— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) July 9, 2019
Call 412 999 8938 #wpxi pic.twitter.com/kD2IC3gvtU
Crews were able to bring the fire under control within an hour.
