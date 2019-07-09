  • Family looking for lost dog after flames damage home in Shaler Township

    SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Flames caused heavy damage to the back of a home in Shaler Township Tuesday morning.

    The fire was reported shortly before 6 a.m. at the home on Bluestone Drive.

    Officials said the family that lives in the home made it out safely, and firefighters rescued a dog. Another dog ran away, and the family is looking for it.

    Crews were able to bring the fire under control within an hour.

