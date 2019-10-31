  • Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Shaler

    Updated:

    SHALER, Pa. - Police are investigating a crash in Shaler where an older man was hit by a car.

    It happened just after 8 p.m. on Parker Street.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a head injury, but police believe he is stable.

    Parker Street is currently closed while police investigate the crash.

    This is a breaking story. Channel 11's Michele Newell is at the scene working to learn more. Watch 11 at 11 for the latest details.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories