SHALER, Pa. - Police are investigating a crash in Shaler where an older man was hit by a car.
It happened just after 8 p.m. on Parker Street.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a head injury, but police believe he is stable.
Parker Street is currently closed while police investigate the crash.
This is a breaking story. Channel 11's Michele Newell is at the scene working to learn more. Watch 11 at 11 for the latest details.
BREAKING: Pedestrian hit on a road, in Shaler. Police say the victim is a man in his 70's. Lots of road closures because of this crash. I'll have more updates shortly. pic.twitter.com/tRlHuWhfrD— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) October 31, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- 2019 Trick-or-Treat times in Western PA
- Charges against Steelers' Anthony Chickillo withdrawn in alleged assault of his girlfriend
- More than 150 animals being rescued from 2 local homes, church building
- VIDEO: Police searching for convicted sex offender accused of assaulting teen girl
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}