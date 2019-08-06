SHALER, Pa. - A large police presence has taken over the Spencer Woods neighborhood in Shaler.
Our crew at the scene said neighbors were telling them they heard as many as a dozen gunshots outside. One man described it as a "barrage" of gunfire.
That same man said he saw medics performing CPR on a man before he was taken away in an ambulance.
Millvale, Hampton, Indiana, Shaler and Allegheny County police were all at the scene and large parts of the road were cordoned off with police tape.
