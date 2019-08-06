SHALER, Pa. - A Shaler man is dead after being shot by police outside of his home in the Spencer Woods neighborhood.
Police said they were called to the area for reports that the man was acting erratically.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
When officers arrived, they were informed the man had access to guns inside his home. Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said those officers set up a perimeter and began trying to contact the man using a loud speaker.
The man then allegedly walked toward officers waving a handgun in the air. After officers told him to put it down he pointed it at one of them, McDonough said.
That's when three officers shot the man and hit him multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
Our crew at the scene said neighbors reported hearing as many as a dozen gunshots outside. One man described it as a "barrage" of gunfire.
No officers were injured during the incident.
Millvale, Hampton, Indiana, Shaler and Allegheny County police were all at the scene and large parts of the road were cordoned off with police tape.
TRENDING NOW:
- Sharks spotted off coast of Myrtle Beach
- 3 people rescued on Ohio River when barge crushes boat
- Body found in Yough River after crash on I-70 bridge in Westmoreland County
- VIDEO: SEE: Brazilian gang leader dressed up as daughter, tries to escape jail
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}