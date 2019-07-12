PITTSBURGH - Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was in Pittsburgh Friday to announce a program he said will get illegal guns off the streets.
Shapiro called the program "Pennsylvania Track and Trace Initiative" and said his goal is to figure out where illegal guns are coming from. The program includes shutting down gun pipelines and entering information from guns used in a crime into a state database.
"This plan isn't about picking sides or ideologies. It's about following the law to make the people of Pittsburgh, to make the people of Pennsylvania, safer," Shapiro said.
He said in 2018, the state recovered nearly 400 illegal guns.
