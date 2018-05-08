Shawn Mendes returning to Pittsburgh during 2019 tour

PITTSBURGH - You may not have your plans solidified for this summer yet, but Shawn Mendes wants you thinking about next summer.
He’s going on tour and will stop at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Aug. 7, 2019.
Presale tickets go on sale May 12. Public sales start May 19.
Mendes’ third global tour is in conjunction with his new self-titled album, which will be released later this month. He's scheduled more than 60 stops across the United States and Europe.
For information on tickets, you can check out his tour website HERE.
Mendes stopped at PPG Paints Arena in August 2017 during his "Illuminate" tour.
