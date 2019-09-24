PITTSBURGH - Sheetz announced Monday that it would be opening its first-ever technology and innovation hub at Bakery Square.
According to a statement from the company, Sheetz employees at the hub will focus on developing, testing and implementing products and services that will one day appear on Sheetz shelves across its stores. Among the new services and products recently launched by Sheetz include an extensive line of Cannabidiol (CBD) products, Bitcoin kiosks at several stores and expanded wine and beer collections, including an exclusive coffee-flavored beer.
Pittsburgh Business Times
