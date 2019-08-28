Sheetz will release limited edition craft beer

Sheetz is rolling out a limited edition craft beer.
It will taste like a blueberry muffin.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Several local stores will sell it starting on Thursday.
Once Project Brewberry Muffinz is sold out, it won't be restocked.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}