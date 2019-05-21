HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A teen is accused of starting the fire that tore through the Sheldon Park public housing complex last month.
Channel 11 has learned the 16-year-old reportedly set fire to a towel to start the blaze.
The total damage was estimated at $500,000.
Channel 11's Damany Lewis is learning more about this teen's arrest, and the charges he is facing for 11 News at 5.
