    HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A teen is accused of starting the fire that tore through the Sheldon Park public housing complex last month.

    Channel 11 has learned the 16-year-old reportedly set fire to a towel to start the blaze.

    The total damage was estimated at $500,000.

