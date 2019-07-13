ROCHESTER, Pa. - A shelter in place has been lifted for people in Rochester after a chemical release that turned into a fire Friday night.
According to the chief of the Rochester Fire Department, the fire was out by 6 a.m. Saturday at the old Beaver Alkali Products facillity. The fire was reported about 9 p.m. Friday.
Fire officials said air quality monitors are not reporting any issues. However, emergency officials say the smell will continue to linger for a while longer. The air is safe to breathe, but officials urge limiting your time outdoors because of the smell, adding it can cause a burning sensation in your eyes. Authorities say it is safe to leave your home if needed.
There was an emergency demolition last week that the Department of Environmental Protection was handling, according to the fire chief.
It appears there was a roof collapse at what was an old pool shop and that's why there was chlorine in the building.
During the fire, emergency officials urged anyone with breathing issues or asthma to stay indoors.
According to the Monaca Fire Department, recent readings show that poor air quality is only in the immediate area of the fire.
Route 65 was still closed because of this as of 5 a.m. Saturday.
