0 Shelter in place lifted for 2nd time for everyone

ROCHESTER, Pa. - UPDATE 12:54 p.m.: Emergency officials have lifted the shelter in place order for everyone in the area in relation to the ongoing hazardous chemical fire in Rochester.

UPDATE 11:21 a.m.: Emergency officails tell Channel 11 the shelter in place order radius has been reduced down to 1 mile around Rochester.

It was originally as far out as 5 miles.

Residents within a 1 mile radius of Rochester Borough are asked to shelter in place and stay indoors due to a hazardous materials fire near the old Beaver Valley Bowl. This has been reduced from a 5 mile radius that was advised earlier. #BeaverCountyPA #BeaverCounty — Beaver Co. Emerg Svc (@BeaverCounty911) July 13, 2019

UPDATE 10:58 a.m.: We know from emergency officials early Saturday morning there was an amount of chlorine gas that was emitted into the air, and that is what also sparked the initial fire at the abandoned building in Rochester.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of chlorine exposure include blurred vision, burning pain, redness and blisters on the skin if exposed to gas, burning sensation in the nose, throat, and eyes, coughing, chest tightness, watery eyes and difficulty breathing among others.

CLICK HERE for more from the CDC about chlorine exposure.

Stay with Channel 11 for updates on this developing story.

UPDATE 10:35 a.m.: Emergency officials tell Channel 11 the shelter order was issued after the fire rekindled and there was another hazardous gas emission from the scene in Rochester.

The Beaver pool is closed until further notice.

Also Beaver County Transit will not be running in the area Saturday.

BCTA WILL NOT BE SERVICING ROCHESTER ON SATURDAY JULY 13, 2019 DUE TO AN EMERGENCY SITUATION TAKING PLACE IN ROCHESTE — BCTA (@BeaverCoTransit) July 13, 2019

UPDATE 10:15 a.m.: Here is a map showing the 5 mile radius from the fire scene. People within this radius are ordered to stay inside:

This includes:

Rochester

East Rochester

Beaver

Bridgewater

Freedom

Conway

Economy

Monaca

Vanport

Fallston

New Brighton

Patterson Heights

Patterson Township

Oak Hill

Beaver Falls

Eastvale

Bradys Run Park

New Sewickley Township

Daugherty Township

North Sewickley Township

Parts of Center Township

And other places in between

UPDATE 9:54 a.m.: 911 officials confirm the shelter in place order is back on. Emergency crews are preparing to shut down Rt. 65 due to the fire rekindling. Emergency officials urge people to stay inside and keep windows and doors closed. The Monaca Rochester Bridge is also closed.

UPDATE 9:35 a.m.: Fire officials tell Channel 11 the fire at the abandoned facility has rekindled. There are no warnings issued, but there is a large amount of smoke in the area. Emergency crews said nearby bridges were being shut down again.

A shelter in place was lifted for people in Rochester after a chemical release that turned into a fire Friday night.

According to the chief of the Rochester Fire Department, the fire was out by 6 a.m. Saturday at the old Beaver Alkali Products facillity.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

Fire officials said air quality monitors are not reporting any issues. However, emergency officials say the smell will continue to linger for a while longer. The air is safe to breathe, but officials urge limiting your time outdoors because of the smell, adding it can cause a burning sensation in your eyes. Authorities say it is safe to leave your home if needed.

The Department of Environmental Protection said the building had been abandoned for about 10 years and there was an emergency demolition last week the agency was handling.

It appears there was a roof collapse at what was an old pool shop that was full of chemicals. That's why there was chlorine in the building.

The DEP said a contractor left the building Friday evening, and fire crews were called at about 9 p.m. after a chemical reaction sparked that fire.

During the fire, emergency officials urged anyone with breathing issues or asthma to stay indoors.

According to the Monaca Fire Department, recent readings show that poor air quality is only in the immediate area of the fire.

Route 65 was still closed because of this early Saturday.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.