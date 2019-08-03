NEW CASTLE, Pa. - A fisherman is safe Saturday morning after he was helped out of the middle of the Shenango River's strong current.
Emergency officials said the man was fishing near the Mahoningtown viaduct in New Castle when he called from his cellphone saying he was stuck in a swift current. He told rescue crews he was too afraid to move because he was afraid for his own safety.
"He was in water up to about his waist. And it was a fast-moving current where he was standing but he couldn't move in either direction," explained Mike Petrone with the New Castle Fire Department.'
First responders waded through the water, using ropes to reach the man. They put a life vest on him and then helped him to the shore.
