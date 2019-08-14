PITTSBURGH - An 18-year-old has been charged in the assault of a man with autism.
Channel 11 told first time you about the attack in July, when the victim was attacked from behind while walking from the busway in Sheraden.
The victim has autism, and was riding the bus from Oakland after a special needs class.
Channel 11 got ahold of the criminal complaint, and detectives describe how exactly they were lead to the suspect.
