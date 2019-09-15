PITTSBURGH - Hundreds of people turned out for the last worship service at the historic Sheraden United Methodist Church following a huge fire that decimated the worship space inside. That's why Sunday's service went outdoors, with people bringing lawn chairs or sitting on the lawn to pray.
"It's a beautiful day. God is beaming down on us for the service and the final farewell," said Roberta Farls, associate pastor at the church.
Worship services are underway outside of the Sheraden United Methodist Church --that will be demolished after a massive fire last week #wpxi pic.twitter.com/nbXK8QqXjb— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) September 15, 2019
Flames were shooting through the roof as dozens of firefighters worked to contain the blaze and save the church nearly a week ago. The church is a total loss.
"I was born in this church, I was baptized in this church and I grew up in this church, and so did all my children," said parishioner Pat Moorby.
The church was more than just a place of worship. There was a thrift store, a kids club and free community dinners and it was a meeting place for various organizations.
For now, the congregation plans to gather at a church in McKees Rocks for worship services.
