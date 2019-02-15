PITTSBURGH - Sheraden police have arrested a 17-year-old in relation to a home invasion on Merwyn Avenue.
According to investigatrs, one of the victims was forced into a car at gunpoint and ordered to drive to an ATM.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace is review police paperwork to learn more about this incident, including if the home was targeted. Watch 11 News at 5 for a full report.
TRENDING NOW:
- Report: Payless set to shutter all stores, file for bankruptcy
- CDC: Raw milk from Pa. farm linked to exposures to drug-resistant disease
- ‘Zombie deer' disease found in 24 states, could spread to humans
- VIDEO: Valentine's candy sends 28 students to the hospital
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}