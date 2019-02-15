  • Police say armed teen forced victim to drive to ATM

    PITTSBURGH - Sheraden police have arrested a 17-year-old in relation to a home invasion on Merwyn Avenue.

    According to investigatrs, one of the victims was forced into a car at gunpoint and ordered to drive to an ATM.

    Channel 11's Renee Wallace is review police paperwork to learn more about this incident, including if the home was targeted. Watch 11 News at 5 for a full report.

