Sheriff's K9 Nico retires after 7 years of service

After seven years of service, a loyal member of the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is enjoying retirement. And probably a few belly rubs.
K9 Nico received a grand sendoff Friday from the sheriff’s office, where he was primarily assigned to the county courthouse. He even got a cake with his name on it.
Congratulations on your retirement, K9 Nico! We appreciate your 7 years of service to the ACSO. #k9officer #policedog #goodboy pic.twitter.com/OqqfIlRumN— Allegheny County Sheriff's Office (@alleghenybadge) July 20, 2018
In a Facebook post, the office wrote: “Congratulations to K9 Nico on his retirement, today! Nico has been a friendly face in court facilities for nearly seven years. We wish him the best and many treats in his retirement.”
Eight-year-old Nico, born in Holland, joined the department in 2011 and specialized in patrol and explosive detection.
