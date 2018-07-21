  • Sheriff's K9 Nico retires after 7 years of service

    Updated:

    After seven years of service, a loyal member of the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is enjoying retirement. And probably a few belly rubs.

    K9 Nico received a grand sendoff Friday from the sheriff’s office, where he was primarily assigned to the county courthouse. He even got a cake with his name on it.

    In a Facebook post, the office wrote: “Congratulations to K9 Nico on his retirement, today! Nico has been a friendly face in court facilities for nearly seven years. We wish him the best and many treats in his retirement.”

    Eight-year-old Nico, born in Holland, joined the department in 2011 and specialized in patrol and explosive detection.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories