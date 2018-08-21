  • Sheriff's office warns residents about phone scam involving the department

    The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam in which callers identify themselves as members of that department.

    “DO NOT provide personal information or funding to anyone identifying themselves as ACSO personnel without confirming their identity as an actual employee of the Sheriff's Office,” the office tweeted Tuesday.

    The office asked victims to contact them at 412-350-4714 to report such calls.

