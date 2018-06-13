  • Shooting after fight leaves 1 dead, passerby wounded

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - One person was killed in a double shooting Tuesday night in McKeesport, police said.

    Police and paramedics were called about 10 p.m. for shots fired in the area of Forbes Alley and Sumac Street.

    Two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. One was shot in the head and the second in the leg.

    Both victims were taken to hospitals. The person who was shot in the head died from his wound, police said.

    Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups of people.

    The victim who was fatally shot was involved in the fight, authorities said. The second victim was a passerby.

    Surveillance video showed two men fleeing the area.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

    

