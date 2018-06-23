Shooting in Pittsburgh continues spate of violence in Allegheny Co.

A shooting on in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood is the latest in a stretch of violence across Allegheny County over the last 12 days.
At least eight people have been killed since June 11, not including 17-year-old Antwon Rose, who was shot by a police officer in East Pittsburgh earlier this week.
Shelley Bortz talks to a man who saw and heard the Arlington shooting, for 11 at 11.
