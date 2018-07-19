  • Shooting investigation spanning 2 communities underway

    SWISSVALE, Pa. - A shooting investigation spanning two communities is underway Thursday morning.

    Officials said one person was taken to a hospital from a scene in Swissvale.

    Shell casings were visible in a parking lot in the area of Dickson Street and South Braddock Avenue.

    The incident continued to Palisades Plaza in Rankin, officials said. A second person was taken to a hospital from that location.

    Allegheny County homicide detectives were called to investigate.

    Channel 11’s Mike Holden is following the investigation for Channel 11 Morning News.

