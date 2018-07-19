SWISSVALE, Pa. - A shooting investigation spanning two communities is underway Thursday morning.
Officials said one person was taken to a hospital from a scene in Swissvale.
Shell casings were visible in a parking lot in the area of Dickson Street and South Braddock Avenue.
The incident continued to Palisades Plaza in Rankin, officials said. A second person was taken to a hospital from that location.
Allegheny County homicide detectives were called to investigate.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is following the investigation for Channel 11 Morning News.
