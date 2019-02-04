Shooting near bar sends person to hospital

PENN HILLS, Pa. - One person was shot early Monday morning near a bar in Penn Hills, police said.
The shooting was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Verona Road, in the area of H's Bar & Grill.
Evidence markers were seen in the middle of the street as detectives searched the bar’s parking lot.
The victim was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital. Their condition was not immediately available.
No arrests have been made.
