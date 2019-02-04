  • Shooting near bar sends person to hospital

    Updated:

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - One person was shot early Monday morning near a bar in Penn Hills, police said.

    The shooting was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Verona Road, in the area of H's Bar & Grill.

    Related Headlines

    Evidence markers were seen in the middle of the street as detectives searched the bar’s parking lot.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    The victim was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital. Their condition was not immediately available.

    No arrests have been made.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories